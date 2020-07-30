In partnership with Disney’s Mickey & Friends: Stay True campaign, Otterbox has launched phone cases featuring the Sensational Six (Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy and Donald). The Disney campaign continues throughout the year and will include a Friendsgiving celebration in November.

Otterbox is known for its extreme protection, so it’s great to see the company add some whimsy with this Disney-themed design. The case featuring these designs is Otterbox’s Symmetry Series case. The case is thin and features a raised screen bumper to keep your screen from getting damaged while providing drop protection.

The Mickey and friends cases are available for the iPhone 7 through to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The color scheme is a classic blue with accents of red, white and yellow, with each retailing for $49.95.

Here’s the full lineup:

Mickey Mouse ($49.95; otterbox.com)

This case stars Mickey, the icon of Disney. The ears, the smile and the light blue background all pair nicely to showcase the classic character you know and love.

Minnie Mouse ($49.95; otterbox.com)

Minnie rocks a red hat with a white flower on this case, and we like the blue-and-white skirt. Her red hat matches Mickey’s red shorts, and we love the subtle detail.

Donald Duck ($49.95; otterbox.com)

Showcased in a sassy pose with his back to us, Donald Duck looks his usual grumpy self. The case is fun, and Donald’s always looked good in blue.

Daisy Duck ($49.95; otterbox.com)

We see Daisy in a bashful mood, wearing a bright red bow that’s front and center. It pairs perfectly with her bracelet for a fun and colorful case.

Goofy ($49.95; otterbox.com)

Goofy’s smile is as big as ever on the back of this case. He’s a crowd favorite, and this case puts him right at the center of attention.

Pluto ($49.95; otterbox.com)

Pluto has one ear up and looks very excited and ready to go. Keep him on your phone case and you’ll have a buddy for every adventure.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.