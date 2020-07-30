We love the discounts Nike throws our way, whether the company is discounting our summer activewear or giving us some great deals on WFH-appropriate athleisure. And Nike’s latest sale spans deals for the whole family, and there’s no past-season designs here; all the looks on sale are so fresh, they’re from next season’s collection.

With 25% off a ton of different styles — and a sale that goes until August 8 — there are plenty of bargains to be had, but you should still shop soon to make sure you get your size. The sale spends men’s, women’s and kids’ items, from tennis shoes and leggings to T-shirts and accessories like backpacks and bags for getting to and from outdoor bootcamps and yoga sessions. Scroll through for some of our favorite picks from the Nike sale, below.

Nike Blazer Mid Premium ($68.97, originally $100; nike.com)

Nike Blazer Mid Premium

These old-school, basketball-style shoes are a throwback to Nike’s earlier days, but the look is fully 2020, thanks to supple leather and a padded collar that go with everyday looks from morning to evening.

Men’s Training T-Shirt Nike Dri-FIT ($18.97, originally $25; nike.com)

Men's Training T-Shirt Nike Dri-FIT

A workout-drawer essential, Nike’s Dri-FIT shirt has long been a popular pick for the gym or a run around the block. It wicks away sweat and has a standard fit that’s neither too tight nor too loose.

Men’s Training Shorts Nike Flex ($29.97, originally $40; nike.com)

Men's Training Shorts Nike Flex

Made from heathered fabric, these shorts go from the court to carpool thanks to a comfy fit and mesh on the sides that keep air flowing as you move.

Men’s Reversible Training Tank ($33.97, originally $45; nike.com)

Men's Reversible Training Tank

If plain T-shirts don’t quite do it for you, this reversible patchwork/solid-logo training tank is a standout look on the court — and will be a frequent go-to for you thanks to two layers of mesh with Dri-FIT technology. Turn it from its patchwork side to the solid side for a toned-down but cooly contrasting look with retro color combos and the iconic swoosh.

Women’s 7” Shorts Nike One ($29.97, originally $40; nike.com)

Women's 7" Shorts Nike One

The summer version of your favorite black leggings, we’re not going to tell if you do more Netflixing in these than you do squats. They go from sizes XS to 3X in a ton of cute colorways, from all-purpose black to hot pink.

Nike Air Max Bella TR 2 ($68.97, originally $80; nike.com)

Nike Air Max Bella TR 2

If circuits, bootcamp and CrossFit are your kind of workout, these Air Max Bellas were practically designed for you. Rather than a more traditional running shoe, these trainers are made from breathable fabric and great stability for station workouts and weightlifting.

Women’s Jersey Dress Nike Sportswear ($52.97, originally $70; nike.com)

Women's Jersey Dress Nike Sportswear

Just because you want to athleisure it up at home doesn’t mean you have to have a waistband (*shudders*). This easy, breezy Nike dress has a cute color-blocked design and soft jersey fabric that keeps things cool on hot summer afternoons.

Nike Victory Training Tights ($44.97, originally $60; nike.com)

Nike Victory Training Tights

Named after the goddess herself, these Victory training tights from Nike are great all-rounders for the workouts you’ve been doing at home, like pilates, yoga and barre. What sets them apart from the running tights vying for attention in your drawer? These have graduated compression that targets key muscles and a high-rise waistband that lets you melt into each and every asana without rolling or digging.

Short-Sleeve Printed Training Top ($22.97, originally $30; nike.com)

Short-Sleeve Printed Training Top

This T-shirt keeps active kids cool and comfortable when they’re playing outside. A relaxed fit allows for all the movement they need, whether they’re shooting hoops or playing a game of backyard soccer.

Shoe Nike Air Max 90 QS ($71.97, originally $110; nike.com)

Shoe Nike Air Max 90 QS

If you wore these yourself in the ‘90s, guess what? It’s the next generation’s turn now. These classics get a modern lift with cool new color combos and up-to-date cushioning for super-comfortable all-day wear.

Nike DRI-Fit Shorts ($22.97, originally $28; nike.com)

Nike DRI-Fit Shorts

These might be a next-season style, but they’re just in time for summer’s hottest days: They live up to Nike DRI-Fit’s legendary job of wicking away sweat, plus these have pockets, too.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.