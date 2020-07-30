CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

There are many Chase credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, and while those points are typically best used for travel opportunities, you can also redeem them at Amazon. While we normally suggest saving them for travel, right now Amazon is offering a great way to not only use your Chase points, but to also save on your next Amazon purchase.

Chase credit card holders targeted for this promotion can save $15 on a purchase of $50 or more when using Chase Ultimate Rewards points at Amazon from now through October 31. And the best part of all is that you only have to apply 1 point for the discount to apply.

Targeted Chase credit card holders can get $15 off their next Amazon purchase. PHOTO: Amazon

Not all Chase cards are targeted for this offer, so we’ve broken it down step-by-step to see if you’re eligible for this discount, and if you are, how to apply it to your Amazon order.

How to save money at Amazon with your Chase credit card

For starters, you must have a Chase credit card that earns Ultimate Rewards points. This includes popular credit cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Other Chase credit cards that earn points and miles tied to one specific airline or hotel are not eligible for this offer, unfortunately.

If you have a Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points, you’ll need to link it to your Amazon account and enroll in the “Shop with Points” payment option. You can click on this link to add your card to “Shop with Points” or look for it under the “Your Account” tab on Amazon’s website.

Link your Chase credit card to Amazon's "Shop with Points" tool. PHOTO: Amazon

Once your Chase card is linked, click here to activate the $15 off $50 offer. Remember though, this is a targeted promotion, so you might see a message that says you’re not eligible. If that’s the case, you may want to check back every so often, as sometimes Amazon targets people later down the line. Also, if you just enrolled in “Shop with Points,” you may need to wait 24 hours to be able to activate the offer.

But if you see the offer, you can enroll by clicking the “Activate now” button, and once enrolled, you can shop for any products at Amazon that are sold and shipped by Amazon. Unfortunately, items sold by third-party merchants are ineligible for this discount, but while Amazon gift cards are also excluded, you can purchase many other retailer gift cards, such as Best Buy and Whole Foods, and get the discount.

After adding $50 in eligible products to your Amazon shopping cart, there’s one more step to get the discount to apply to your order. During the checkout process, you’ll need to select your linked Chase card as your payment method, and then use at least 1 point to pay for your purchase. Once you do, you’ll see the discount show up in your checkout total on the right side of the screen.

You'll need to apply at least 1 Chase point to your order in order to see the $15 discount. PHOTO: Amazon

When paying with Ultimate Rewards points at Amazon, 1 point equals 0.8 cents, which isn’t a great value. In fact, CNN Underscored’s partner The Points Guy values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents apiece when you use them for travel. But you only have to use 1 point at Amazon for this discount to kick in, and the rest of your total can then be paid with your Chase credit card.

Be careful though, because many times Amazon will automatically apply the full amount of points to your order, so you’ll want to manually change it to just 1 point. To do this, enter $0.01 in the points section, which will apply just 1 point to your payment. Of course, you can apply any number of points you want, but you’ll get more value for your points by using them for travel down the line.

Get $15 off some great Amazon products

With so many items on Amazon, we picked a few examples to show you how this discount can save you money.

If you’re currently trying to fully sanitize everything in your house, this Sharper Image Travel UV Sanitizing Wand might fit the bill. It’s currently priced at $74.99, but with the extra $15 discount, you’re looking at a more reasonable cost of $59.99 before taxes and shipping.

Or for those trying to outfit a home office, a comfortable desk chair is vital. In CNN Underscored’s recent roundup of the best office chairs of 2020, we picked the Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Multifunction Chair as our best budget buy. At an already discounted price of $105.99, the extra $15 off with this Chase promotion will bring your total price down to $90.99 — well under the $100 mark.

Get this Alera Elusion chair for under $100 with the $15 Chase Amazon discount. PHOTO: Hayley Saltzman/CNN PHOTO: Hayley Saltzman/CNN

You can even pair this discount with many of Amazon’s daily deals, or any of the retailer’s other money-saving offers, such as spending $25 on school supplies and getting $10 off. This could be the perfect time to complete your school supply checklist, which likely consists of markers, highlighters and glue.

Don’t have a Chase credit card?

Even if you don’t have a Chase credit card — or if you aren’t targeted for this particular promotion — there are similar Amazon offers going on right now for those with Citibank credit cards, Discover cards and American Express cards. This means there’s a chance you might be able to still save some money on your next Amazon purchase.

In fact, people with American Express cards that earn Membership Rewards points can potentially take advantage of three different promotions, though since they’re all targeted. you may or may not be eligible for all three.

The best of these three current Amex offers can save you up to 40% off, up to a maximum of $50, by applying just one Membership Rewards point to your Amazon order. This promotion was recently extended, so you have until September 30 to apply your discount.

You also might find yourself eligible for a slightly less lucrative offer where you’ll receive a $20 discount on an $80 purchase when paying with Amex points for at least a portion of your purchase. This promotion is currently scheduled to end at the end of July, so check your eligibility now by following the steps in our guide to that promotion.

And the most recent American Express offer allows targeted card members to save $20 off your next $50 purchase on items in the “Back to School” category. While this promotion is limited to select products, it’s also targeted to more Amex cards and runs through August 30.

Get $20 off your back-to-school purchases with Amazon's promotion for American Express cards. PHOTO: iStock

Finally, similar promotions typically pop up on Amazon from time to time, so even if you aren’t currently targeted for any of these offers, keep your credit card enrolled in Amazon’s “Shop with Points” program in case you’re eligible for another offer at a later date. Also, check back regularly on all of these offers to see if your card gets targeted for one of them down the line.

With so many promotions currently available, there are tons of ways to save money at Amazon right now by using credit card points. You’ll also find that taking advantage of these offers throughout the year — whether it’s with a Chase, Citibank, American Express or Discover card — is a good reason in and of itself to be a card holder for each type of card. And since these offers are quite common, there’s a good chance there are more to come throughout the year.

If you don’t currently have an eligible Chase card, here are several options you might consider:

