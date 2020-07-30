Casetify has a knack for combining protectiveness with personalization. And for the space-obsessed, Houston, we have some exciting news: Casetify has announced and launched its new NASA collection featuring designs inspired by the NASA logos through the years and outer space.

The collection includes iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, ring holders and even iPad folios. The collection is available to order today, July 30, and we’re taking a closer look at some of our favorite tech accessories in the lineup.

iPhone cases

Blueprint Shuttle Case (starting at $40; casetify.com)

Blueprint Shuttle Case PHOTO: Casetify

This lightweight case’s design features a blueprint for a space shuttle as well as the NASA logo and a QR code in the corner that takes you to the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover landing page. Casetify’s impact case is heavy-duty, meaning you’re ready for landing if your phone happens to hurdle back down toward Earth.

Insignia Puffy Case (starting at $50; casetify.com)

Insignia Puffy Case PHOTO: Casetify

The Puffy Case is a new addition to Casetify’s lineup. It’s definitely a fun spin on a classic phone case, and the puffy back reminds us of an astronaut suit. The back of the phone case squishes down and pops back up, just like a puffy winter jacket, and the Insignia Puffy Case stands out from the rest because of this unique design. It’s only available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Insignia Medley Sticker Mirror Case (starting at $40; casetify.com)

Insignia Medley Sticker Mirror Case PHOTO: Casetify

Get a look at yourself and the sky above with this mirror case. The silver mirror paired with the NASA logo stickers makes for a fun and chic look. You get a spunky design from the different stickers (including an Apollo 11 mission sticker) on a reflective mirror plate. This case gives vintage vibes with a modern twist from the mirror.

Black Insignia Mirror Case (starting at $40; casetify.com)

Black Insignia Mirror Case PHOTO: Casetify

This case is extremely sleek. The black background with a black logo is perfect if you’re looking for a simple but chic phone case. The black mirror makes the case different from any other we’ve seen. The black design also pairs well with any iPhone color you might be working with, making the design extremely versatile. This is probably our favorite of the collection.

Apple Watch bands

NASA Insignia Band ($52; casetify.com)

NASA Insignia Band PHOTO: Casetify

This sleek black watch strap features the NASA logo subtly on one strap. It’s got the look of a classic watch strap while adding some flair. The design is available in both black and white, but we like the black-on-black logo here.

NASA Logotype Band ($52; casetify.com)

NASA Logotype Band PHOTO: Casetify

This strap features the NASA worm logo in red against a white strap. The logo is small, so it doesn’t overtake the design, but you’ll still be able to show off your interstellar pride. This option is also available in black, where the logo is instead shown in white.

MacBook cases

Logotype Block Case ($55; casetify.com)

Logotype Block Case PHOTO: Casetify

The NASA worm logo is front and center on this MacBook case. The design is simple and fun while adding a layer of protection to your laptop.

Minimal Logotype Case (White) ($55; casetify.com)

Minimal Logotype Case (White) PHOTO: Casetify

The NASA logo is featured more prominently here, with the worm logo enlarged and the full NASA name listed below. The design is definitely minimal but still bold. This case is also available in black.

Insignia Case (White) ($55; casetify.com)

Insignia Case (White) PHOTO: Casetify

This is our favorite MacBook sleeve out of the bunch. It features the NASA insignia in bright blue and red with a small American flag in the top-right corner. We like the bright and simple color scheme as well as the always classic NASA insignia.

iPad folios

Square Worm Case (Red) ($72; casetify.com)

Square Worm Case (Red) PHOTO: Casetify

This iPad folio features the worm logo and full NASA name in a red square against a white background. We like the simplicity and color contrast.

NASA Logotype Case (Red) ($72; casetify.com)

NASA Logotype Case (Red) PHOTO: Casetify

Instead of featuring NASA front and center, this folio option moves the logo to the bottom. The design is still bold while moving the eyeline of the design lower.

Black Insignia Case ($72; casetify.com)

Black Insignia Case PHOTO: Casetify

Here the NASA insignia is shown in black and white against a black backdrop for a subtle and old-school look. We really love this design in the collection for its simplicity and vintage vibes.

Phone ring holders

Insignia Ring ($20; casetify.com)

Insignia Ring PHOTO: Casetify

An added grip on your phone is always nice, and it’s even more spectacular when it features the NASA insignia. Here in the classic blue-and-white color scheme, it’s a perfect and small way to show off your outer space obsession.

Logotype Block Ring ($20; casetify.com)

Logotype Block Ring PHOTO: Casetify

This design features the worm logo in a red backdrop against a black ring. It’s a really minimal design that will pair nicely with almost any case.

Logotype Ring (Red) ($20; casetify.com)

Logotype Ring (Red) PHOTO: Casetify

Show off the full NASA logo and name in a small way with this phone ring. The white background is bright with a pop of color from the red logo.

Taking off

The NASA collection is truly out of this world. We love the fun designs, consistent tech protection and the fact that you can match and coordinate all of your tech accessories. Casetify’s Co-Labs are always trendy and cool, but we’d have to say this one is especially stellar.

In another form of personal protection, Casetify has reusable masks for sale for $15. Casetify is also donating FDA-approved masks to Direct Relief. For every one reusable mask purchased, Casetify will donate one mask. The reusable masks from Casetify are fitted with a filter for extra protection and come in simple colors.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.