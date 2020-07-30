We named the Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder our pick for best value coffee grinder earlier this summer, and now, it’s available for even a better price than usual. You can score this grinder for $74.99 in both black and white.

Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder ($74.99, originally $99; bodum.com)

The Bodum burr grinder uses stainless steel conical burrs to crush the coffee beans rather than slice them. This preserves the coffee bean’s flavor and aroma and gives you a nice, consistent grind. It features 12 adjustable grind settings, so you can get the right grind for the kind of coffee you’re making (you’d want a different grind on espresso beans than your regular cup of joe, for instance). Plus, there’s a preset timer and push button that grinds the perfect amount of grounds, so you’re not wasting any beans.

It also features a friction clutch, which lets you know if there are any small stones in the burrs. Another added bonus: the 11-ounce borosilicate glass bin, which helps to reduce static so it’s easy to pour out your coffee grounds when it comes time to brew.

The design is another huge draw for this coffee grinder. It’s minimalistic, but it gives off retro vibes that should fit in with most kitchen aesthetics. The body of the grinder is made of plastic, rubber, and glass. Not to mention, it’s quite compact, so it will work in kitchens with limited counter space.

Finally, we found the set up to be a bit more involved than other grinders in our test, but once it’s set up, the Bodum is a breeze to use.

All in all, this grinder has everything you’ll need to achieve that perfect cup of coffee, so be sure to pick one up while it’s $25 off. Looking for a coffee brewer to go with your new coffee grinder? Consider one of our picks from this list of best drip coffee makers of 2020.

