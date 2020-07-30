Dehli, India (CNN) Five French-made jet fighters arrived in India on Wednesday, the first of 36 New Dehli ordered as it moves to upgrade its air force amid a spike in tensions with China.

"The Birds have landed safely in Ambala," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. "The touchdown of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history."

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

Singh said the twin-engine, multirole fighters would "revolutionize" the Indian Air Force (IAF). Ordered in 2016, they come in one-seat or two-seat versions and can be armed with air-to-air, air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles as well as a 30mm cannon, according to the manufacturer, Dassault Aviation.

Dassault also touts the Rafale's Flight Control System, which includes the ability for it to fly on autopilot in a terrain-following mode in all weather conditions.

"This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and electronic warfare capabilities are among the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country," Singh is quoted as saying in a government press release.

