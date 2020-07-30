Hong Kong (CNN) Multiple Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates have been disqualified from standing in upcoming legislative elections, amid reports the government may postpone the polls until next year over the coronavirus.

At least a dozen candidates were disqualified Thursday, including prominent Hong Kong activist and former leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement Joshua Wong.

Others affected included a host of candidates from more traditional pro-democracy parties, as well as other young activists who cut their political teeth in the protest movement.

On Twitter , Wong accused the Chinese government of showing a "total disregard for the will of (Hong Kongers)" and trampling on "the city's last pillar of vanishing autonomy."

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said it supported the decisions by returning officers to "invalidate 12 nominees for this year's Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election."

