Hong Kong (CNN) Multiple Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates have been disqualified from standing in upcoming legislative elections, amid reports the government may postpone the polls until next year over the coronavirus.

At least a dozen candidates were disqualified Thursday, including prominent Hong Kong activist and former leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement Joshua Wong. Others affected included a host of candidates from more traditional pro-democracy parties, as well as other young activists who cut their political teeth in last year's pro-democracy protest movement.

On Twitter , Wong accused the Chinese government of showing a "total disregard for the will of (Hong Kongers)" and trampling on "the city's last pillar of vanishing autonomy."

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said it supported the decisions by returning officers to "invalidate 12 nominees for this year's Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election."

It said the candidates had been barred on the grounds that they would not uphold the Basic Law, Hong Kong's de facto constitution, recently expanded with a new security law imposed on the city by Beijing, which criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces.

