Mauricio Diazgranados in Cocuy National Park, Colombia, photographed 2008. Today the botanist oversees the Colombia Bio Programme, a collaboration between Kew Science and partner organizations in the UK and Colombia that documents the country's biodiversity.

In Colombia, scientists are finding new species in uncharted territory

Paramo de Chiscas, 4,400 meters (14435 feet) above sea level in Cocuy National Park, photographed 2018. "We were the first botanists ever making scientific plant collections in this paramo," says Diazgranados.

Paramo de la Rusia, Boyaca, photographed 2019. In the distance are the mountains of the Cordillera Oriental, which contain paramos still to be explored, says Diazgranados.

Diazgranados and a group of explorers, photographed in February as part of a two-day expedition to the peak of Aleta de Tiburon (5,135 feet), Serrania de las Quinchas. "We were the first botanists ever making scientific plant collections in this peak," he says.