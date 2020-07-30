In Colombia, scientists are finding new species in uncharted territory
Mauricio Diazgranados in Cocuy National Park, Colombia, photographed 2008. Today the botanist oversees the Colombia Bio Programme, a collaboration between Kew Science and partner organizations in the UK and Colombia that documents the country's biodiversity.
Paramo de Chiscas, 4,400 meters (14435 feet) above sea level in Cocuy National Park, photographed 2018. "We were the first botanists ever making scientific plant collections in this paramo," says Diazgranados.
Paramo de la Rusia, Boyaca, photographed 2019. In the distance are the mountains of the Cordillera Oriental, which contain paramos still to be explored, says Diazgranados.
Diazgranados holds a bromeliad specimen on the program's latest expedition pre-lockdown in February.
Diazgranados and a group of explorers, photographed in February as part of a two-day expedition to the peak of Aleta de Tiburon (5,135 feet), Serrania de las Quinchas. "We were the first botanists ever making scientific plant collections in this peak," he says.
A possible new species of tree of the sage family, documented in February at Serrania de las Quinchas, Boyaca.
Botanists Mauricio Diazgranados and Andres Felipe Bohorquez Osorio processing plant specimens in Serrania de las Quinchas, as part of the latest Colombia Bio Programme expedition in February 2020.