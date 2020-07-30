Kenya to send officials to Beirut consulate after CNN report on allegations of abuse, exploitation

Beirut, Lebanon and Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) The Kenyan government will dispatch a fact-finding mission to the Lebanese capital to look into reports of mistreatment at the country's consulate, according to a government official.

Kenya's embassy in Kuwait, which oversees the country's consulate in Lebanon, will send officials to Beirut during the first week of August, Chief Information Officer at Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jane Kariuki told CNN.

Earlier this week, CNN reported allegations of abuse at the Kenyan consulate in Beirut, which is tasked with protecting upwards of 1,000 expats in the country.

Multiple women told CNN they were exploited, verbally abused or physically assaulted by Kenya's Honorary Consul in Lebanon, Sayed Chalouhi, and his assistant, Kassem Jaber, both Lebanese nationals. Four women also said they witnessed Chalouhi suggesting that Kenyan women seek sex work in order to cover their consular expenses.

All of the witnesses said Chalouhi and Jaber regularly overcharge Kenyan women for consular fees.

