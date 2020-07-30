Dubai ruler pays hospital bills of Nigerian mother stranded with quadruplets following CNN report

(CNN) Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will pay for the hospital expenses of a Nigerian mother and her quadruplets stranded in the country with mounting medical bills, the hospital said Wednesday.

Suliyat Adulkareem, 29, gave birth to the babies, two boys, and two girls, at the Latifa Hospital for Women and Children on July 1.

They were born prematurely at nearly 31 weeks through an emergency C-section and placed on ventilators at the neonatal intensive care unit, the hospital said in a statement.

However, the family had no medical insurance and racked up more than AED 400,000 (about $108,000) in medical expenses since the quadruplets were born, their father Tijani Abdulkareem told CNN.

The Nigerian community and other nationals in Dubai rallied around them to help raise AED 42,000 (around $11,500) to pay part of the bills.

Read More