(CNN) Two things are clear about the alarming plummet in US relations with China: First, President Donald Trump and his team are deliberately stoking the flames, in a bid to revive his reelection campaign. Second, tensions between the world's most powerful nation and its rising rival may not be much better if Joe Biden is the next president.

America's long policy of trying to shape China into a nation that plays by the rules of the global system and eventually democratizes is so 1990s. Twenty-first century China under President Xi Jinping sees itself on a historic mission to prove that its system of centralized, authoritarian control twinned with a powerhouse economy can best the Western order.

A Biden presidency might be more successful than Trump's in enlisting allies in Europe and Asia as a counterbalance to Chinese power. But Democrats hope to erase memories of Biden trying to carve out a mentor role with the up-and-coming Xi years ago, and his Senate vote to admit China into the WTO — the step that supercharged its economic rise.

Whoever wins in November, the politics point to a president who will be tough on China.

