Record number of environmental activists killed in 2019

(CNN) A record 212 land and environmental defenders were killed last year, equivalent to an average of more than four per week, according to a new report from NGO Global Witness.

The figure makes 2019 the deadliest year on record for activists defending land and water resources from mining, agribusiness and fossil fuel interests, said Global Witness in a report published Wednesday.

This represents a significant spike from 164 killings in 2018, and the true number is likely far higher, said the NGO, adding that cases often go undocumented.

Defenders are those who take a stand against environmental and human rights abuses driven by the exploitation of natural resources, according to Global Witness.

Mining was the deadliest sector for defenders.

Colombia was the deadliest country in 2019 with 64 killings -- up from 24 in 2018 -- and was 30% of the global total last year.

