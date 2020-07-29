A farmer found a skydiver's missing prosthetic leg in a 110-acre soybean field

(CNN) Chris Marckres was coming in for a landing on his first-ever skydiving jump when he realized something was missing.

Marckres, who lost both of his legs to complications from diabetes, told CNN that his right prosthetic slipped off on Saturday during the 10,000 foot drop from the plane to the landing zone in West Addison, Vermont.

"I never knew. I think my adrenaline was up so much it just wasn't my focus," he said. "I was paying attention to everything else and just enjoying it."

The two-month old leg cost $20,000, and Marckres didn't think his insurance company would pay to replace it. That meant he would have had to use a wheelchair instead of walking on his own and that getting to his dialysis appointments three times a week would have been a challenge.

The 47-year-old went on Facebook and asked people to keep an eye out for the leg, but he wasn't very optimistic.

Read More