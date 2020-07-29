All 50 states have issued warnings about those mysterious packages of seeds

(CNN) All 50 states have now issued warnings about mysterious, unsolicited packages of seeds that people across the nation have received in the mail in recent weeks.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said at a briefing on Tuesday that the address labels were forged and that China Post has asked USPS to send those packages to China for investigation.

USPS said in a statement that it was aware of the mailings and is in consultation with federal, state and local partners. The agency declined to elaborate further.

It's not exactly clear who is behind the packages or what their intent is, but the leading theory is that they are part of a "brushing scam" -- when third-party sellers send people items they didn't order and write glowing product reviews on their behalf.