A Pennsylvania rehabilitation and wellness center gave more than 200 patients hydroxychloroquine without approval, state health department says

(CNN) The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a report Tuesday that found the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver provided 205 patients with hydroxychloroquine without receiving prior DOH approval.

The department said in its report that hydroxychloroquine is not an approved medication to prevent Covid-19 and noted its possible side effects, some of which are unknown but could include "sickness, permanent injuries, and/or death."

The Department of Health completed their survey June 16 but reports do not appear on its website until at least 41 days after their completion date, the report says.

"Based on facility documents, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) documents, facility record and staff interviews it was determined that the facility failed to obtain the necessary approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) prior to administering a medication that is not a generally accepted practice in the medical community, is not a currently approved medication by the FDA for treatment of the COVID-19 virus outside of the hospital setting for an 'Experimental Post Exposure Prophylaxis' treatment for 205 of 435 residents," the report said.

The center was found to have attempted to administer the medication in conjunction with zinc tablets, the report said. The consent form residents apparently signed to take the medication identified the treatment as experimental, but it says Brighton Center did not report any possible errors in providing the medication or any adverse effects residents may have experienced.

