This sheriff said he wouldn't respond to calls at the county's library, after it expressed support for BLM

(CNN) A Nevada sheriff told a local library system not to bother calling 911 after it expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

That message came from Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley this week, a day before the county's public library system was set to discuss a proposed diversity statement that mentions they "support #BlackLivesMatter."

"Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help," the sheriff wrote in a public letter to the library system Monday. "I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past."

The sheriff and library system director said they discussed the issue the next day and agreed it had been an "unfortunate circumstance of misunderstanding."

The meeting discussing the statement was meant to happen Tuesday but has now been rescheduled for an unspecified date.