The NBA and players' union say no players tested positive for the coronavirus, one day before the season restarts

(CNN) On the eve of the restart of the NBA season, the league and players' union announced on Wednesday that none of the 344 players tested since July 20 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the NBA's Disney World Resort bubble opened, only two players have tested positive, and that happened between July 7 and July 13.

The NBA appears poised for a much smoother start when it resumes play than MLB. MLB has had a rocky start to its 2020 season with a number of players across the league testing positive for coronavirus.

The Miami Marlins have had an outbreak that has forced the league to postpone the team's games through at least Sunday. At least 17 people on the team have tested positive, ESPN reported.

"We're seeing what's happening in baseball," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ABC. "With the Marlins especially, and it's something we track closely. Having said that, we have confidence in this protocol that we designed you referred to as a bubble. It's not actually a sealed bubble, but everyone who is on that campus is tested on a daily basis. They're taking extraordinary precautions. The only time they're not wearing masks is when they're actually playing basketball. If someone tracks positive, we track them closely and quarantine people who first come down. We think we have a plan in place that should work."

