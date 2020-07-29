Nick Markakis of the Braves opts back in to MLB season

(CNN) Saying he might have made a rash decision, Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis said Wednesday he is opting back into the Major League Baseball season three weeks after he opted out.

"Sometimes in life you make rash decisions without thinking things through. At the time I thought it was the right decision, and it still could be the right decision, but I'm going against my decision," Markakis said from the Braves stadium.

The veteran right fielder was placed on the restricted list July 7 after he talked to a teammate who was infected with Covid-19 at the time, prompting Markakis to decide to stay home for the year with his family.

That teammate, first baseman Freddie Freeman, rejoined the team and has been a part of the Braves 2-3 start.

"Sitting at home, watching these guys compete the last couple of days and all the risks they're going through going out there, in a way deep down in the pit of my stomach I felt I needed to be out there," he said.

