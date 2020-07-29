Massachusetts becomes the latest state to make Juneteenth an official state holiday

(CNN) Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has made it official: Juneteenth is now recognized as a state holiday.

Baker, a Republican, signed the measure on Friday as part of a supplemental coronavirus spending bill . He said making June 19 an annual state holiday would help "recognize the continued need to ensure racial freedom and equality."

While Juneteenth wasn't previously designated as a state official holiday in Massachusetts, former Gov. Deval Patrick, the state's first Black governor, signed a proclamation in 2007 that recognized it.

Juneteenth -- a mix between June and nineteenth -- is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves about their emancipation from slavery.

Granger's announcement came more than two years after former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.