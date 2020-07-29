District attorney reviewing hundreds of cases involving LAPD officers charged with falsifying evidence

(CNN) The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing hundreds of criminal cases that involved three Los Angeles police officers who were charged earlier this month with allegedly falsifying evidence.

Officers Braxton Shaw, Michael Coblentz and Nicolas Martinez were charged in a 59-count complaint for allegedly falsely identifying people as gang members or associates. The officers falsified identities and evidence that would later be entered into a state gang database, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Earlier this month, California's attorney general revoked access to data that the LAPD entered in the database. That information makes up nearly 25% of the roughly 78,000 records in the database, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra previously said.

An attorney for Shaw said his client will be proven innocent.

"Braxton has devoted his personal life and professional law enforcement career to enhancing the quality of life for everyone," Greg Yacoubian previously said in an emailed statement. "As a Los Angeles police officer, Braxton has always acted at the direction, approval and validation of LAPD leadership. Once the facts are made known, I am confident Braxton will be cleared of any criminal liability."

Read More