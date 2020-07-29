3 inmates in Georgia are praised for saving a deputy's life

(CNN) Three Georgia inmates are being praised by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office after saving a deputy's life.

"We are deeply appreciative to these three inmates for the courage, determination and kindness they displayed," the GCSO said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The inmates noticed the deputy appeared "to be feeling poorly" while carrying out his security procedures in the housing unit, the statement said.

When he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, the deputy lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor where he split his head open, the GCSO said.

The inmates in rooms close enough to see him fall began pounding on their doors, and soon the entire unit was calling out for the unconscious deputy.

