A doctor and former football player warns it's not safe for the NFL to start the season

(CNN) A former football player turned doctor said he remains concerned about the safety of organized sports as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage in the US.

Sports teams and athletes have been grappling with how to safely start their seasons during a pandemic that has infected more than 4.3 million and killed nearly 150,000 nationwide. Rolle suggests that the sport either postpone or cancel the season to allow health professionals and officials to get a handle on the situation before people start playing in or going to games again.

"I do not think it's safe to return right now," Rolle said. "I think the NFL should delay the sport or cancel it this year to allow the wonderful women and men on the front lines to really get ahead of this pandemic and make it safe for everyone to come back to the sport."

Rolle acknowledged that football is part of the fabric of the US and plays an important role in communities. "If the NFL wants to be part of the community, I think it needs to be responsible and think about what is actually happening in the community right now. A pandemic happening and infection rates going up and hospitalizations occurring, PPE at high demand."

Read More