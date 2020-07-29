Nearly 300 Florida high school graduates told to quarantine after attending an outdoor graduation

(CNN) Nearly 300 Florida high school graduates and their families have been told to quarantine after an attendee at their graduation ceremony was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

However, someone who attended the event tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the ceremony, said Anita Stremmel, assistant director of the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County. The school district informed the health department, which confirmed the result in a lab test.

As a precaution, the health department told parents their children need to "quarantine at home for 14 days from their last day of attendance at the facility," according to a letter from the department obtained by CNN.

Parents and close contacts of students who may have been exposed were advised to quarantine themselves at home and monitor themselves for symptoms, too, the health department wrote in the letter.