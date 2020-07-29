She broke a hip, underwent surgeries, caught Covid-19. This 80-year-old woman laughed it all off

(CNN) Eighty-year-old New Yorker Judith Hunt went to the hospital on January 31 after falling and breaking a femur and hip.

She left Manhattan's Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in early July -- after battling an aneurysm, sepsis, abdominal and heart surgeries and Covid-19, she and her doctors told CNN.

"It was hysterically funny, in a way," Hunt said of the experience. "It was like every time I turned around, something new came up. That's why I started laughing at it. Because it was like, when do we get leprosy? When is the rain of frogs?"

Hunt tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to Dr. Gabriele DiLuozzo, director of aortic surgery for the hospital. At one point, Hunt was intubated and put on a respirator. She was also initially given doses hydroxychloroquine, which worsened her heart condition and led to a heart attack, Dr. DiLuozzo said.

After "enormous collaboration" between multiple teams of physicians, physical therapists and other health care workers, Hunt was able to walk out of the hospital on her own. However, Dr. DiLuozzo credits her "remarkable recovery" at least in part to her spirit and attitude toward life.

