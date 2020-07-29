Reputed head of Black Disciples gang in Chicago among 23 accused of drug and gun trafficking

(CNN) The reputed leader of Black Disciples street gang in Chicago and 22 other people have been arrested on federal drug and gun trafficking charges, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said Wednesday.

The arrests on Tuesday came after a multi-year law enforcement investigation focused on the distribution of narcotics and guns in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side and other parts of the city, US Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. said in a statement.

Court documents describe more than 50 transactions in which the alleged gang members sold guns or drugs to people cooperating with law enforcement, according to the statement. Many of the transactions were captured on video.

The charges range from drug and firearm offenses to -- in one case -- bank fraud, the statement said.

The defendants include Darnell McMiller, described in court documents as leader of the Black Disciples in Chicago -- a national street gang prevalent in the city and its surrounding suburbs.

