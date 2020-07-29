In California's only known wolf pack, there are now at least 8 new pups

(CNN) California officials say there's at least eight new pups added to the state's lone wolf pack, the Lassen Pack.

The pups were spotted with the help of field observations and trail cameras, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said in its latest wolf update. Four of the pups are male and two female, the department said. The other two have not yet been genetically identified.

Officials tracked at least six other wolves in the pack, the update said.

This is great news: Gray wolves were wiped out from the state in the 1920s and the only other known pack since then, the Shasta Pack, seems to have disappeared.

"While their fate is uncertain, there has been speculation that members of the Shasta Pack were killed at the hands of humans due to their sudden and mysterious disappearance," Pamela Flick, the California program director for Defenders of Wildlife, said in an emailed response to CNN.