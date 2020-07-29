Baltimore Ravens superfan Mo Goba has died at 14

(CNN) Mo Gaba, a young Baltimore Ravens superfan who was blind and battled cancer, has died, according to tweets from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Baltimore Ravens.

He was 14.

"Absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Mo Gaba, a bright light who brought joy to all who knew him and hope to everyone who heard his story. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones," Hogan said on Twitter.

Absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Mo Gaba, a bright light who brought joy to all who knew him and hope to everyone who heard his story. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones. #MoStrong pic.twitter.com/O30flCokGo — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 29, 2020

The teen, who was a regular caller to Baltimore sports radio stations, was invited to announce the pick after calling in to sports station 98 Rock in April 2019 to discuss the draft.

Read More