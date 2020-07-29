New Zealand mourns death of former All Blacks captain Andy Haden

(CNN) The rugby world is paying tribute to Andy Haden, the former All Blacks captain who passed away on Wednesday aged 69.

Haden played 117 games for New Zealand between 1972 and 1985, including 41 test matches. He captained the All Blacks on eight occasions.

Former All Black Andy Haden has sadly passed away at the age of 69. With 117 games including 41 Tests, Andy was one of the true greats of our game. Rest In Peace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WZOTH7x6vo — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 29, 2020

"Andy's stature and influence as a player was huge," New Zealand Rugby President Bill Osborne told the governing body's website . He played alongside Hayden for the All Blacks

"Not only was he an immense physical presence, there was also immense respect from his teammates.

"Most people will remember the way he dominated the lineout as a tower of strength, but I also remember the way he looked after the young players coming into the All Blacks, and how he advocated for players' rights both during and after his playing career.

