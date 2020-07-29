Iran targets replica US aircraft carrier during military drills in Strait of Hormuz

(CNN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps struck mock targets, including a replica of a US aircraft carrier, on Tuesday night during military drills in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The exercises, which included long-range ballistic missiles and drones, sent two US bases in Qatar and the UAE into high alert.

Iran's long-range ballistic missiles have been a bone of contention between Tehran and its regional rivals, namely Saudi Arabia. In January, Iran responded to the US killing of general Qassem Soleimani by launching several rounds of ballistic missiles at US positions in Iraq, causing some material damage and injuring some troops.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m. local time, Iran launched several ballistic missiles from Iran to the southern Arabian Gulf. Initial assessment indicated a potential threat to Al Udeid Air Base and Al Dhafra Air Base," said Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, which oversees US military missions throughout the region. "Out of an abundance of caution, both bases enacted a heightened alert status. The incident lasted for a matter of minutes, and an all clear was declared after the threat indicator had passed."

In a February 15 satellite photo provided on July 27 by Maxar Technologies, a mockup aircraft carrier built by Iran is seen at Bandar Abbas before being put to sea.

Personnel at Al Udeid and Al Dhafra were ordered to take cover for several minutes until an all-clear was sounded. No missile approached the area, officials said.

