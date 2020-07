Sitting on the floor: Is it better than sitting on a chair?

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation , a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(The Conversation) For thousands of years, humans have rested on the ground using variations of a squat, cross-legged or a kneeling position. And despite the availability of chairs and things to sit on , sitting on the floor is still common in many cultures .

According to reports , many English-speaking people refer to floor sitting as "Indian style," though it's also known as "Turkish style." In Korea, it's called "Yangban style" -- named after the traditional ruling class. While in Japan, the formal way to sit is called "seiza," which involves sitting on the heels with the knees resting on the floor.

In yoga, sitting cross-legged on the floor is known as "sukhasana" or lotus -- claimed to have been designed to stretch the muscles, improve posture and bring peace of mind . Some people claim that if you sit in this position while eating it helps digestion

These cross-legged, squatting and kneeling positions stretch your hips, legs, pelvis and spine helping to promote natural flexibility and movement. Given that people now spend increasing amounts of time sitting during the day , should we be opting for the floor over a chair in the interest of our health and well-being?

Effects on the body

Anecdotal and clinical evidence have shown that different ways of sitting place different physical stresses on our bodies. Sitting for a long time in the same position normally affects the structure of your low back, called the lumbar region of the spine and the movement characteristics of your pelvis. And it's believed this might lead to health problems in the long run, such as arthritis.

This is why people are normally advised to make use of appropriate supports or assistive devices and to switch positions often when sitting for a long time.

Researchers and doctors have looked at the ergonomics of sitting on chairs and have provided a variety of tips on sitting upright and how to avoid long-term health problems. But there is actually little scientific evidence on sitting on the floor.

Children often naturally gravitate to the floor.

Despite this, health professionals are increasingly advising that sitting on the floor helps to maintain the natural curvature of the spine and so helps people sit more upright and improve posture. It's also claimed that sitting on the floor helps to improve strength and flexibility and can help you avoid lower-back pain.

Spinal structure

Though there is limited research on floor sitting, there may be some truth to these claims. This is because the spinal structure shows an inward natural spine curvature at the lower back called lumbar lordosis. When sitting on the floor, the lumbar lordosis is relatively low, which is closer to our natural position and posture.

Sitting cross-legged could also bring about the natural and correct curvature both at the upper and lower back, effectively stabilising the lower back and pelvis region. But that said, certain sitting postures rotate the pelvis backwards and the lumbar lordosis is more flattened than it is when sitting on a chair, which can cause problems.

Current evidence

Previous research has shown that when sitting on the floor, the changes in the lumbar lordosis mostly occur at a vertebral or the segmental level at the lower end of the spine. In this respect, sitting on the floor can easily aggravate lower back pain. To avoid this, sitting with a lordotic lumbar curve is important.

Studies also claim sitting with your legs crossed on a chair induces a greater load on the intervertebral discs and spine -- especially when in a slumped position as this can further increase disc pressure and aggravate chronic low back pain. This is why it's very important to use the correct sitting posture.

People often sit on the floor as part of a yoga or meditation practice.

The exact relationship between sitting posture, how and which muscles work and low back pain still needs to be established. But scientific research shows that some lumbo-pelvic muscles, the muscles in our hip regions, play an important role in postural stabilisation.

There is also some evidence that sitting on the floor with folded legs is less harmful when compared to other sitting postures, such as squatting and sitting on the floor with stretched legs. Indeed, one study found that squatting along with cycling were both risk factors for knee osteoarthritis.

While high-quality scientific evidence is still lacking on the benefits of floor sitting, it is becoming a growing trend -- particularly among people choosing to adopt more minimalist or furniture-free lifestyles