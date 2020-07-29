Sitting on the floor: Is it better than sitting on a chair?

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(The Conversation) For thousands of years, humans have rested on the ground using variations of a squat, cross-legged or a kneeling position. And despite the availability of chairs and things to sit on, sitting on the floor is still common in many cultures.

According to reports , many English-speaking people refer to floor sitting as "Indian style," though it's also known as "Turkish style." In Korea, it's called "Yangban style" -- named after the traditional ruling class. While in Japan, the formal way to sit is called "seiza," which involves sitting on the heels with the knees resting on the floor.