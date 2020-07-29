Bill Gates says most coronavirus tests are a 'complete waste' because the results come back too slow

(CNN) Bill Gates slammed coronavirus testing in the US in an interview with CNBC, saying that most tests are a "complete waste" because it takes too long for the results to come back.

Gates, the former CEO and founder of Microsoft, believes that people need to get results back sooner so that they're able to "change their behavior so they're not infecting other people."

"The simplest thing, which has to do with such insanity, is you should not reimburse somebody for getting a test that it takes more than 48 hours to get the result back," Gates said on Tuesday.

"That test is a complete waste. And to all these numbers about how much we test, the majority is just complete waste," he added, calling it "insane" to have to pay for test results that could take more than three days and up to a full week.

The US was slow to roll out testing nationwide in the early stages of the pandemic, and experts say the turnaround times to get results have hampered the country's ability to slow the spread of the virus.

