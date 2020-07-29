It denied membership to 2 Black doctors for years. Now the American Academy of Pediatrics is apologizing

(CNN) Eighty years after repeatedly rejecting the membership of two Black doctors, the American Academy of Pediatrics is officially apologizing for its racist behavior against the two physicians, as well as against others over many decades.

Doctors Alonzo deGrate Smith and Roland Boyd Scott first applied for membership in the AAP in 1939, nine years after the definitive authority on pediatric care was founded. For the next six years, both were repeatedly rejected.

They were finally admitted in 1945. Both men have now died.

"This apology is long overdue," said AAP President Dr. Sally Goza as the group released a new policy statement Wednesday.

The statement includes quotes from meeting minutes of the AAP Executive Board and the racist beliefs of some of its early leaders.

