Sure, it might still be July, but fall days and their dedication to all things cozy and comfortable are coming soon. Shopping during the off-season is one of the best ways to score deals on clothing and shoes you anticipate needing in the months to come, and such is the case this week: Uggs are on sale at Nordstrom Rack, with shoes and accessories at up to 55% off for men, women and kids.

The sale only runs through Friday, July 31, so grab the bargains before they sell out. Keep in mind that some are final sale, so be sure to double-check your sizes before you order. Read on for some of our favorite picks, below.

Mukluk Genuine Shearling Trimmed Revival Boot ($139.97, originally $240; nordstromrack.com)

Inspired by a style of soft boot traditionally worn by indigenous Arctic people, Ugg’s take on it is water-repellant and has warm shearling upper and lining.

Flores Leather Driving Loafer ($59.97, originally $100; nordstromrack.com)

Supple cream leather loafers go great with jeans and summer’s cropped trousers. And yes, you can absolutely wear these after Labor Day.

Jass Slip-On Sneaker ($59.97, originally $100; nordstromrack.com)

These pink suede sneakers add a pop of blush pink to your go-to WFH outfit — and a tiny bit of height to longer skirts and dresses with a 1.25-inch platform sole.

Leahy Suede Ankle Boot ($89.97, originally $160; nordstromrack.com)

This fall’s shortened denim hems and knee-length skirts are perfect opportunities to show off a pair of seasonal suede ankle boots. We like that this pair has a Poron and foam midsole for extra cushioning and a 2.5-inch block heel that keeps things comfy for all-day wear.

Leisure Suede UGGpure Lined Slipper ($59.98, originally $80; nordstromrack.com)

These slippers are perfect for wearing around the house on work-from-home days — or for slipping into after a day working on your feet (and they work just fine if you have to take the trash out, too).

Biltmore Waterproof Plain Toe Boot ($79.97, originally $140; nordstromrack.com)

Minimalist, black, go-with-anything boots that also keep feet dry in the rain? Sign us up. Plus, they use Ugg’s Energy Comfort System for more comfortable all-day wear.

Freamon Waterproof Chukka Boot ($79.97, originally $140; nordstromrack.com)

Chukka boots are a perennial classic, and these have the added bonus of being waterproof for four seasons of rain and snow. Plus, they’ll give you a boost of traction on wet or slippery pavement thanks to the Tredlite grip sole.

Classic Love Mini II Boot (Toddler) ($78.97, originally $120; nordstromrack.com)

These maximalist little booties feature cute ears, a ton of cozy fur and a patterned furry exterior for the toddler who wants it all.

Bradley Waterproof Boot ($52.97, originally $80; nordstromrack.com)

Comfy hiking shoes for little feet can be hard to find, but these waterproof Bradleys will help kids blaze trails, ford streams, and get the last mile under their belt before a good night’s sleep under the stars. The lining on these is worth a shoutout, too—it’s made from wool but feels and wears like soft shearling. (And, practically speaking, we love the side zip to make on/off that much easier).

Classic II Glitter Boot (Little Kid & Big Kid) ($84.97, originally $130; nordstromrack.com)

It doesn’t get pinker, sparklier or cozier than these Uggs, and we’re here for it.

