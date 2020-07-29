It’s time to get smart about your home security. Right now on Amazon, Prime members can pick up a Ring Alarm security kit at an all-time low price. Get yourself a 2nd gen eight-piece Ring Alarm security kit that includes either an Indoor Cam or a 2nd gen Ring Video Doorbell, along with a free Echo Show 5. The discount will be automatically applied once you add the kits to your cart.

Here’s what comes in both bundles: a Base Station, Keypad, four Contact Sensors, a Motion Detector and a Range Extender. Plus, you can subscribe to a Ring Protection Plan to get even more out of your security system. The $3 per month Basic plan allows your camera to record video and take snapshots, giving you access to up to 60 days of video history. The $10 per month Plus plan throws in 24/7 professional monitoring, as well as a cellular backup for those with spotty Wi-Fi.

With the Indoor Cam bundle, you’ll receive an indoor camera that you can use to monitor a room or hallway in your home. This includes a power supply cable, a stand, screws and wall anchors if you decide to mount it.

The 2nd gen Ring Video Doorbell bundle comes with the handy doorbell camera. Not only does this camera allow you to monitor your yard, porch and outdoor space in HD, but you can set up adjustable motion zones. These zones let you select where — and where not — to detect motion, so you don’t get a notification every time someone walks down the street. The Ring Video Doorbell is powered by a battery pack or a hard wired solution. (The battery pack is non-removable.) Some mounting tools and a micro USB charging cable are also included.

And it wouldn’t be a security kit without a bunch of tech to keep your home safe. The Base Station allows you to group up all your Ring Alarm peripherals via the Ring app on your phone. With this app, you can receive notifications when anything in your system is triggered. Contact Sensors can be stuck to entry points in your house, and when the sensors move farther apart, like when a window or door is opened, you’ll be the first to know.

The indoor Motion Detector, well, detects motion, while the Range Extender increases the coverage of the Base Station by 250 feet. And the Keypad allows you to arm and disarm your system and press specific buttons to call the police, the fire department or medical services.

Finally, there’s the Echo Show 5 smart display. This compact Alexa-enabled device can play music and movies and make video calls, but you can also use it to view the feed of whichever Ring camera you opt for. Both cameras support two-way talk so you can chat with visitors; just ask Alexa to show you the view from your camera, set your alarm, check the status of your system and more.

The 2nd gen eight-piece Ring Alarm security kit gives you a ton of control over your home security, not to mention the Ring Protection Plan for some added assurances. Pick up yours while prices are low, and take your security to the next level.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.