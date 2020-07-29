Australia names new species after Deadpool, Thor, and other Marvel favorites

(CNN) As it turns out, Australian scientists are Marvel fans too.

Scientists at the federal government agency CSIRO gave scientific names to 165 new species this year -- and picked five flies to name after the world's favorite superheroes and villains within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There's the Thor fly in tribute of the God of Thunder, played in Marvel by Chris Hemsworth. Its scientific name is "Daptolestes bronteflavus," which is derived from Latin like most scientific names -- and translates to "blond thunder."

The Thor fly has flecks of gold and light brown on its body, antennae, and face, calling to mind Thor's blond hair and the gold features on his outfits.

Morning @chrishemsworth! Check out your new assassin fly species 'bronteflavus', meaning blond thunder named by @TheScienceRobin from our team at @CSIRO. https://t.co/DYzePzZruQ pic.twitter.com/YR2LFeVYVD — Dr Bryan Lessard (@BrytheFlyGuy) July 28, 2020

There's the Loki fly, in honor of the tortured God of Mischief, whose scientific name is "Daptolestes illusiolautus," meaning elegant deception. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, fakes his own death at one point, betrays other characters, and uses visual illusions.

