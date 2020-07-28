Covid-19 erased the country fair -- a politician's paradise

This was excerpted from the July 24 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's not fair.

This is low on the list of this year's tragedies, but the pandemic has devastated one of the most colorful rituals of American life: state and county fairs. The sprawling expos draw millions, with agricultural shows, horse jumping, carnival rides, country music, rock concerts, vintage vehicle displays and other local delights. In other words, paradise for politicians.

You haven't lived until you've watched the pig racing circuit that tours fairgrounds all summer. Or played kiss the pig — hopefully not a sweaty porker fresh off the racetrack — at the Delaware State Fair. In Alaska, you can enter homegrown vegetables in a giant cabbage contest. Try riding the mechanical bull in cowboy country in North Dakota, or gather round in Maryland to watch cows giving birth, like it's a Little League game.

At the Iowa State Fair, catch up with the sports of pigeon rolling (world record: 1000 feet) and competitive butter carving. Dubious refreshments abound: At a recent edition of the California State Fair, punters devoured deep-fried, bacon-wrapped peanut butter cups. For a real artery clogger, try the Mississippi State Fair's Krispy Kreme burger: a beef patty between two glazed doughnuts.

But this year, many states and counties have pulled the plug due to Covid-19. And that's bad news for politicians, who flock to fairs in search of crowds.

