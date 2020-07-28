Vancouver City Council moves to limit police response to issues around mental health, sex work and homelessness

(CNN) Local politicians in Vancouver, Canada, are pushing to change its policing strategies, after its City Council passed a motion that would limit police response to mental health, substance abuse and other nonviolent issues -- working instead to fund a community-led initiative.

The council's Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities approved the motion , titled "Decriminalizing Poverty and Supporting Community-led Safety Initiatives," on Monday, after being introduced by Councillor Jean Swanson earlier this month.

"The City of Vancouver is committed to using an equity lens on social issues which include issues relating to police services," the motion reads, also noting that current policing practices disproportionately criminalize Black and Indigenous communities.

The motion asks the police board to itemize the work they do relating to mental health, homelessness, drug use and sex work, with the associated costs. The plan then is to create "community-based harm reduction and safety services," with input from organizations such as Black Lives Matter and the Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society, according to the motion.

The Vancouver Police Board has not made a public statement on the motion.

