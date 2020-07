Two college hockey players rode roller blades nearly 900 miles from Boston to Michigan to raise money for cancer research

(CNN) Two collegiate hockey players from the University of Massachusetts Boston traded ice skates for roller blades and journeyed nearly 900 miles from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The idea, like many things born out of boredom during the pandemic, started after teammates Jacob Adkins, 21, and Andrew Walker, 22, each decided to buy a pair of roller blades.

The two started roller blading only a few miles at a time, and one day Walker asked Adkins how much money it would take to go all the way to Los Angeles. That idea eventually bloomed into the plan to roller blade to Walker's home in Mason, Michigan.

and departed from the University of Massachusetts Boston campus at 4:30 a.m. on July 13. Adkins and Walker dubbed themselves the "Men in Blades" on social mediaand departed from the University of Massachusetts Boston campus at 4:30 a.m. on July 13.

Andrew Walker, left, and Jacob Adkins documented their journey on Instagram.

"The journey became very difficult rather quickly," Walker told CNN. "There were plenty of times where one of us would completely lose vision and would have to grab the other's shirt for guidance."

