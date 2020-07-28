Killer whale who grieved for 17 days carrying her dead calf is pregnant again

(CNN) Two years ago, the world watched with a heavy heart as a mother orca carried along her dead newborn for more than two weeks. Now, that same orca is pregnant again.

Tahlequah, or J35, as she's known by researchers, isn't the only Southern Resident orca expecting.

According to drone photos, she's just one of several pregnant killer whales that have been identified by researchers since early July, according to SR3, a sea life response, rehab and research group.

In 2018, Tahlequah swam for 17 days with her dead newborn. Refusing to let it sink, she pushed her calf toward the surface of the Pacific off the coast of Canada and the Northwestern US.

The orca population is a large extended family made up of three social groups, called pods, and orcas from each pod are expecting, according to SR3 . It's unclear just how many, though.