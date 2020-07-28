(CNN) The Oakland Athletics are playing to near-empty stadiums this season because of Covid-19, but fans might catch a glimpse of superfan Sal Valencia smiling in the stands.

Valencia fell in love with the team when he was a boy and loved watching games with his family and friends up until his death in January 2019. So when the team invited fans to buy photo cutouts to fill the seats at Oakland Coliseum, his wife and daughters jumped at the chance.

"We wanted to have something of him out there just so that we could see it," daughter Vanessa Waszczuk told CNN. "If somebody hit a ball out there, we could see my dad sitting in the stands again because he loved going to baseball games

He's got a great seat in Section 126 on the left field line, and the family got a quick look at him as a player rounded third base during the A's opening series with the Los Angeles Angels.

"It just makes it that much more special to us and it puts a whole lot of meaning and creativity into watching the game," said his daughter Alexis Sousa. She and her family live in Arizona, but they still stream A's games online.

