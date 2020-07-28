Thousands showed up maskless to a Minnesota rodeo after its organizer invited people to come protest government overreach

(CNN) Despite restrictions on gatherings in the state, an annual Minnesota rodeo took place last weekend -- drawing a crowd of thousands.

The North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie, Minnesota, held its 65th annual rodeo this year, with many attendees opting to not wear a mask in protest.

"Thanks to John Olson from the Mn Dept. of Health and Jason Pleggenkuhle from the Attorney General's office pushing their political agendas, The North Star Stampede will take place with no spectators. If people would like to come and protest against this ridiculous Government Over Reach, feel free to do so, I will not stand in the way of peoples 'Right to Assemble,'" wrote Cimarron Pitzen, who hosts the annual event, on Facebook.

Thousands answered the call, according to CNN affiliate WCCO , attending the event in protest.

