A growing list of New England Patriots players opt out of 2020 season over Covid-19 fears

(CNN) A growing list of players with the New England Patriots are putting safety first and opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Dont'a Hightower and long-time tackle Marcus Cannon both confirmed on Tuesday they wouldn't play this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football -- especially the new addition to our family," Hightower, who became a father earlier this month, told the NFL Network. Hightower's mother L'Tanya also has Type 2 diabetes, he said, and the linebacker's foundation raises money each year for the American Diabetes Association.

Marcus Cannon, a 32-year-old offensive tackle with two Super Bowl wins under his belt, also chose to opt out due to him having a high risk due to preexisting medical conditions, his agent told CNN.

Patrick Chung, the team's starting safety, told ESPN.com's Mike Reiss he'd opt out as well. On Sunday night, Chung told the podcast "Double Coverage" he and his wife were expecting a baby, according to Riess.