The ACT launched a new registration system and took it down the same day as students rushed to sign up for tests

(CNN) The ACT took down its new online registration system on the same day it was launched after it was unable to handle the "extremely high volumes" of users coming to the site, a spokeswoman told CNN in a statement.

"Many students affected by Covid-19-related test center closures and cancellations were attempting to register for fall test dates," the statement said. "We are working diligently to improve the experience for all users, and have since taken the page down in order to improve system performance."

The organization said all students who were affected by summer testing cancellations will receive an email with further guidance early Tuesday morning.

Due to high demand, we've taken the MyACT registration page down in order to improve system performance.



We're sorry for the inconvenience and will communicate an update at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday, July 28.



Please check back on our website and social media channels for updates. pic.twitter.com/0j8KiCffCQ — ACT (@ACT) July 27, 2020

The news comes as the ACT has struggled to keep up with the high demand from students eager to get their tests done in time for college applications while the organization navigates coronavirus precautions.

Earlier this month, nearly two dozen sites canceled testing, many without notice, leaving some families uninformed until the morning of the test.