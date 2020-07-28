DACA recipient: My face shield, mask and hospital scrubs cannot protect me

Juan Carlos (JC) Alejaldre is currently a DACA recipient and an administrator in the Division of Community and Population Health at NewYork-Presbyterian, where for the last four months he led an effort to operationalize Covid-19 tents at NewYork-Presbyterian's Columbia and Allen Hospital campuses. He is studying for his PhD in Community Health and Health Policy from CUNY School of Public Health. Follow him on twitter @JCAlejaldre The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) For the last four months, I have been fighting two battles. One against a well-known threat to New York City and the world, Covid-19, and the other against a less visible threat to immigrants nationwide, the systematic attempts by the Trump administration to dismantle Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) -- the program that protects Dreamers, undocumented immigrants like me who came to the United States as children, from deportation.

The program is not perfect. It provides us with a work permit that must be renewed every two years, but it does not provide a pathway to legalization or citizenship or the ability to travel outside of the US without the threat of not being allowed to return. This is because the Trump administration ended advanced parole, the program that allowed DACA recipients to leave the country and return for humanitarian or education reasons. Still, DACA has given me many opportunities, including serving my country during the pandemic. That is why this administration's irrational assault on the DACA program has been particularly cruel: it has left me -- a health care professional -- with the constant threat of deportation from which my face shield, mask and hospital scrubs cannot protect me.

The dramatic loss of life due to Covid-19 has been striking for me. A little over a year ago, I lost my mother to cancer. After years of working long hours at multiple underappreciated jobs to set me up for success, my mother, who was undocumented, decided to return to Colombia. This was monumental because current immigration laws meant she would face a 10-year ban from returning to the US for having an "unlawful presence" here.

As her illness progressed, I was forced to decide if I should leave the country to say goodbye to her on her deathbed and risk not being able to return to the US, or stay in the only home I know, the country I love. Trapped by the limitations of the DACA program, I made a decision that no person should ever have to make -- to not be by my mother's side when she passed.

When Covid-19 began to emerge in New York City, I was informed that our Emergency Department at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center was overwhelmed, and I was asked to lead an effort to help. Since then, I have operationalized Covid-19 tents located at NewYork-Presbyterian's Columbia and Allen Hospital campuses and mobilized staff to assess and treat as many stable Covid-19 patients as possible outside of the ED.

