What many Africans are hoping to see in Beyonce's 'Black is King'

Moky Makura is the executive director of Africa No Filter, a pan-African collaborative which amplifies African voices and challenges stereotypical narratives about and within the continent. Follow her on Twitter @mokymakura. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) In March 2018, a month after the film "Black Panther" was released, the fictional country Wakanda was the fourth most-mentioned African country on Twitter -- after Egypt, South Africa and Kenya -- according to a 2019 study by the University of Southern California. The fact that Africa's fourth most-talked about country doesn't exist confirms just how powerful pop culture is in shaping our understanding of the world around us.

Moky Makura

With its imagery of face and body paintings, feathers and animal fur, in celebrating our African traditions "Black is King," perhaps a little naively, missed the pulse of how many young, urban Africans -- both on the continent and the diaspora -- want to see themselves. They want to be presented in a more contemporary way, as global citizens representing a dynamic continent. Beyoncé picked the right story -- but may have given it the wrong framing.

In the film, she pays homage to what she called on Instagram "the breadth and beauty of black ancestry" and she is right that this is very much intertwined with the story, the history and the culture of this continent. And the trailer is certainly breathtaking, with exquisite cinematography, a haunting soundtrack, lavish visuals and beautifully laid-out sets - nothing less than we have come to expect from Queen Bey.

In mid-July, an additional trailer was released , but it did not quell the response to Beyonce's use of imagery or authority to try to tell Africa's story.

Read More