How an African consulate in Lebanon became feared by the women it was meant to help

CNN is committed to covering gender inequality wherever it occurs in the world. This story is part of As Equals, an ongoing series.

Beirut, Lebanon — A deep sense of fear descended over Gloria as she stepped off the bustling street into her country's consulate. Weeks earlier, she said, she paid the honorary consul $1,500 saved up over five years laboring as a domestic worker to help her return to Kenya. He was asking for more money, she said, and she braced herself to confront him.

"Good morning, sir," she said. "I've come to take back my money."

A slap across the face is what Gloria said she received in response. Followed by a struggle. Between her and the consul.

"They started pushing me and beating me and I also pushed them," Gloria told her cousin in the immediate aftermath. "They called me a whore. They cursed my sister and they told me to eat sh*t."

A glass door panel shattered from the impact of her body hitting it and her face was soaked after the consul poured water from a plastic cup on her, she told CNN.

