The rich have one more thing you don't: Better sleep

Photos: Tips for better sleep Setting an alarm might be the only thing that helps you get up in the morning, but try setting one at night to remind you when it's time to go to bed. Click through our gallery for other tips for better sleep. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Tips for better sleep Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you'll fall asleep. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Tips for better sleep Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night's sleep. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Tips for better sleep Exercise regularly? You'll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Tips for better sleep Paint your bedroom a tranquil color to make your room a restful one. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: Tips for better sleep Naps, when limited to 30 minutes and not too close to bedtime, won't interrupt your nightly sleep routine. Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: Tips for better sleep Yoga can help you wind down at the end of the day and calm your mind, which also slows your breathing and heart rate for better sleep. Hide Caption 7 of 8