Kingdom of Bahrain purchases stake in French club Paris FC

(CNN) The Kingdom of Bahrain has bought a 20% stake in French side Paris FC, the newest reflection of the Middle East's growing influence in European football.

In a statement Monday, the Ligue 2 team said the Bahraini fund will become the club's main sponsor with the aim of "increasing the image and reputation of Bahrain."

It will also support the club's ambition of seeing the men's team compete in the top tier of French football in the next three years, the statement added.

Paris FC split from Paris Saint-Germain, a dominant force in Ligue 1 since Qatari owners took control of the club in 2011, back in the 1970s, but the team has enjoyed considerably less success than its neighbors in the French capital.

Investors from the Middle East have thrown money at European football in recent years: Abu Dhabi United Group invested heavily in Manchester City and sovereign wealth fund Qatar Sports Investments owns Paris Saint-Germain.

